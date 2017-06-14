Mayor, IMPD Chief take part in community walk in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach made a special visit to Fountain Square Wednesday.

IMPD held its monthly community walk in the neighborhood, during which Mayor Hogsett and Chief Roach met with residents in the area. They spent time taking suggestions and answering questions.

The community walks are being held by IMPD around the city to help connect the department with the people they serve.

“I think it’s relationship building, that’s why we’re out here,” Roach said. I think we all believe public safety is a community issue. Law enforcement is about people, not about the enforcement part.”

This was the fourth IMPD community walk. Several more are planned through the end of the summer.