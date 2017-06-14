More restaurant closings and openings around Indy

Learn the latest news on the restaurant scene with Jolene Ketzenberger, Editor & Host of Eat Drink Indy!

More closures in the past couple weeks.

Marrow, the “global soul food” restaurant from chef John Adams, has closed in Fountain Square.

The Owner’s Wife and Outliers Brewing have closed downtown at 608 Park Ave. But owners Ted Miller and Shannon Stone continue to operate Brugge Brasserie in Broad Ripple, and they will be revamping the upstairs space at Brugge to open Txuleta, a Basque-inspired steak and cider house.

Other restaurants are opening as well.

Father/son duo Ed and Eddie Sahm will open Sahm’s Ale House later this month in the space adjacent to Big Lug Brewing in Nora, where Rockstone Pizza has been.

Auberge, which will offer a rustic French menu, will open soon on Main Street in Zionsville inside the Brick Street Inn.

Two well-known chefs — John Herndon, formerly of Plow & Anchor and Josh Baker, formerly of Milktooth, have teamed up on a food truck called Tongue N Cheek. They’ll likely have news of a brick-and-mortar location later this month.

And finally, Taste of Broad Ripple returns to the village this Saturday afternoon, which will include lots of food, kid activities and a chef competition (where Jolene will be judging).

