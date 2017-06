INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a multivehicle crash on the city’s northwest side Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the accident occurred at the intersection of West 56th Street and Reed Road, which is near Eagle Creek Park.

According to authorities, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.