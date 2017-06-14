Special screening of documentary “Night School” coming to IMAX at ISM

Get ready for a night out at the IMAX Theater! The Indiana State Museum is showing “Night School” for three nights only. At each of the screenings, you can meet the director and one of the documentary’s adult students!

Andrew Cohn, Director, “Night School,” tells us more:

What is “Night School”?

It is an absorbing documentary that observes adult students’ individual pursuits, fraught with the challenges of daily life and the broader systemic roadblocks faced by many low-income Americans.

Why did you make this documentary?

Indianapolis has one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the country. For adult learners Greg, Melissa and Shynika, finally earning their high school diplomas could be a life-changing achievement.

Tell us about the impact this event will have on the Indianapolis community.

Indianapolis has an issue that a lot of other cities are facing, too. This documentary will hopefully…

What can attendees expect?

They can expect an evening full of great film, time with one of the adult students and the director…

When are the screenings?

“Night School” will play at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum on June 15, 16 and 17 at 7pm.

Anything else?

More information is available on our Facebook page and the IMAX website, www.imaxindy.com

IMAX® Theater in the Indiana State Museum offers entertaining and educational 2D and 3D films on a screen six stories tall and 84 feet wide, the largest movie screen in the state. Part of the White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis, IMAX Theater delivers the ultimate cinema experience to moviegoers with 12,000 watts of digital surround sound. Using state-of-the-art technology, the IMAX Theater experience gives viewers a unique, larger-than-life way to go to the movies. Moviegoers are now able to enjoy locally crafted beers and wines for all features, which complement other locally sourced concessions including popcorn, candy and coffees/teas.

The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum has been an integral part of Indianapolis’ culture for the last 20 years, offering family programming and a film experience that you don’t get anywhere else.