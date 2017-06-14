Tackling the problem: Colts mull more contact at training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With absent marks next to quarterback Andrew Luck, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Frank Gore, the Colts backups stepped off the sidelines and into the heat on Wednesday.

There is one day to go in minicamp and still no signs of throwing from Luck. That means 30-year old Scott Tolzien, with only three career NFL starts, once again led the Indianapolis offense.

“The best way to simplify is to prepare,” Tolzien said. “I would even use the word over-prepare. The more you know it, the simpler it gets. On the field, I am working to be more vocal. I know that is something I can work on.”

With Hilton nursing a bad hamstring, Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief went toe to toe with top cornerback Vontae Davis on Wednesday. Moncrief is looking for the big money this season, as he enters the last year of his rookie contract.

“The timing is great with Scott (Tolzien),” Moncrief said. “He is learning the way I run my routes. It’s just fun being out there with him because he sees things that I don’t see and he’ll come back and tell me.”

Don’t forget your name tag on defense.

Six Colts draft picks and nine free agent acquisitions are trying to find their spots this week at mini-camp. One of the most intriguing battles heading into to training camp is at linebacker after General Manager Chris Ballard brought in five new veterans this offseason.

“I’m always willing to put the pads on,” John Simon said. “I think that relates to how I play. There will be plenty of time for that at training camp but right now we’re trying to get the fundamentals and the playbook down. So far I think we’ve had a little success in that category.”

Historically, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano is not a big fan of major changes this time of year. Remember, Pagano has never allowed full tackling at training camp. Tuesday, Pagano publicly waivered on that stance, admitting the team is openly discussing a new plan for this July. The early feedback from Pagano’s players did not shoot down the idea of full contact next month.

“I like a physical camp, because at the end of the day that is where the tempo is set at,” Jon Bostic said. “For us, especially on the defensive side of the ball, we are going to come hit and that is where we’re looking to bring this defense.”

A new look Colts defense is here and it appears to be time to tackle one of the biggest issues in Indianapolis.