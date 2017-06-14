Truck crashes into east-side church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A truck crashed into a church on the east side this afternoon, an Indianapolis emergency dispatcher said.

The crash was reported to fire and police departments as a structure collapse at 3 p.m. at 4201 E. 10th St.

Driver believes mechanical issues caused him to swerve & hit unoccupied church at 4201 E 10th St Transported with slight injuries #IFD CRT 🚒 pic.twitter.com/jJ4jFsqA8d — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) June 14, 2017

Sacred Mountain Worship Center is missing its front door following the crash. No one was inside the church at the time of the crash, authorities at the scene told 24-Hour News 8.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were seen handcuffing the driver at the scene. Police had said the driver of the truck was cooperating with them. The dispatcher said the truck driver received minor injuries, Indianapolis Fire Department said in a tweet. The driver indicated mechanical issues may have caused the crash, the tweet said.

Neighbors said a similar crash occurred a few months ago at a furniture store nearby on 10th Street. They said the crashes are becoming commonplace on the street, with drivers speeding and losing control of their vehicles.