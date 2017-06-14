Two DPW workers hospitalized after muriatic acid exposure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two garbage collectors with the Department of Public Works were injured Wednesday morning after being exposed to muriatic acid.

The workers were sent to the hospital, checked and ultimately fine, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Muriatic acid is dangerous to touch and can even burn asphalt, according to IFD.

IFD said the workers had difficulty breathing.

The workers had picked up at least two gallons of the acid when they noticed it was leaking out of the truck.

IFD is reminding citizens to properly dispose chemicals instead of leaving them out with the trash.