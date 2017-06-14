Wayne Twp. Fire Department seeking vehicle involved in fire truck hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire Department said it is looking for the driver of a blue Dodge Durango after it hit a fire truck and sped off.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on the northwest part of Indianapolis.

Officials have released a video of the incident in hopes it will lead to tips.

The truck was responding to a report of a gas main rupture in the 1200 Block of North High School Road. As the truck is traveling southbound some cars pulled over to the side of the road. Those cars were traveling north bound and were pulled over out of precaution for a passing emergency vehicle.

That’s when a blue Dodge Durango was seen speeding up to the stopped cars. It tries to pull around them but instead hits the font driver’s side of the fire engine. It also hit another northbound vehicle in the back. The driver of the Durango continued on to 21st Street and turned left.

The driver of the dark blue Durango is described as a black male wearing a high visibility reflective vest. The Durango also has window mount flag and front end damage.

If you have any information on this individual, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.