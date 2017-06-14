White Sox draft former IU basketball coach’s son

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have drafted former Indiana basketball coach Tom Crean’s son Riley in the 35th round.

Riley, a right-handed pitcher, is headed to Indiana. He is also Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s nephew.

The Chicago White Sox also took right-hander Chance King, the son famed TV newsman Larry King, in the 39th round. The elder King, a longtime Dodgers fan, tweeted: “One of the greatest thrills of my life was learning my son Chance has been picked by the @whitesox in the 39th round of the #MLBDraft2017!!”

Chance King played at IMG Academy in Florida and is from Beverly Hills, California

The draft began Monday night with Minnesota taking California high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 overall pick.