World War II bomber visits central Indiana

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A special visit has brought a piece of history to central Indiana.

The World War II bomber, “Texas Raiders” is at the Greenwood airport through Thursday.

Visitors can take on-board tours with the crew, or even take a flight.

“Texas Raiders” was built in 1945 in Long Beach, California and has served the country for 70 years in combat, civilian aviation and now as a flying museum.

“You read about these things and you just never get to see them,” said pilot John Cotter. “The thing is, there’s only nine of them flying, and so it’s rare for people to get to experience them and see them.”

Tours cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

If you are interested in a “Texas Raiders” flight, those start at $475.