Amber visits Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural treasure during her visit to Springfield, Illinois

One visit to Springfield, IL, and you’ll be immersed in history of all kinds. Today on Indy Style, Amber visits the Dana-Thomas House, designed for Springfield socialite, Susan Lawrence Dana by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1902.

Justin Blandford, Superintendent of State Historical Society for Springfield, State of Illinois, tells us more:

Dana Thomas House –

Completed in 1904, the home is said to be the largest and perhaps the most complete collection of Wright’s early “Prairie” style houses.

People from all over the world visit the Dana-Thomas House in Springfield, Illinois.

The home consists of 35 rooms, and 12,000 square feet of living space.

It is a masterful showcase of site specific, original Wright stained glass and wood furnishings.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

For more information and for site hours visit – www.visitspringfieldillinois.com

