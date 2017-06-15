Blimp in flames crashes at US Open near Milwaukee

ERIN, Wis. (WISH) — The pilot of a blimp that crashed Thursday near the U.S. Open has been taken to the hospital, the aircraft’s operator said.

The U.S. Open tweeted that a blimp unaffiliated with the tournament or broadcaster FOX Sports crashed near Erin Hills Golf Course. The pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene, the tweet said. A second tweet minutes later said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured.”

Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp. Maynard told The Associated Press that the pilot was the only person on board the craft. He said the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard said the pilot is “OK,” but is being taken to a hospital.

The blimp was reportedly capturing aerial images of the tournament. Reports on social media say it caught fire and the pilot parachuted out.

The first round of the tournament began Thursday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m., reports said.

