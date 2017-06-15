Celebrity softball game at Victory Field brings out fans for a cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of the most recognizable faces in Indianapolis sports were at Victory Field Thursday night for the Caroline Symmes’ celebrity softball game.

Paul George and Robert Mathis were the hosts of the event, benefiting the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund.

Fans got to see their favorite athletes compete against each other. 24-Hour News 8’s Meghan McKeown and Charlie Clifford also took part in the event.

Prior to the game, Paul George was asked about his future here in Indianapolis and his pursuit of a championship: “What I’ve always been preaching and more so that you see now is having guys that I can win with and wanting to win. It came from the heart and is very sincere of wanting to bring that to Indiana, so that’s where my heart is going to always be at,” said George.

Paul George’s team put up a good fight, but it was Robert Mathis’ squad that came away with a win to snap a two-game losing streak.