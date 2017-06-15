Donnelly says shooting reminder of security concerns, need to quell partisan tone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Joe Donnelly (D – Indiana) said that this week’s attack on Republican congressional members and their staffers is a good reminder that additional security measures might be needed.

“Probably a couple of things need to be looked at, but overall Capitol Hill Police do an amazing job,” Donnelly said during a satellite interview from Washington ahead of Thursday night’s congressional charity baseball game.

Both Democrats and Republicans were practicing on separate fields Wednesday morning when shots rang out at the Republican practice at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. All told, six people suffered injuries, including four people who suffered gunshot wounds. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R – Louisiana) was shot in the hip and has undergone three surgeries since Wednesday morning.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and killed by local law enforcement during the attack.

Police have searched the Illinois home of Hodgkinson looking for additional details. The FBI also announced during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that they want those who may have recent interactions with the gunman to call authorities. The gunman had shared anti-GOP posts on his Facebook page, and the FBI says Hodgkinson had been living in Virginia out of his car for months.

The incident has sparked calls for more bi-partisanship and too cool off partisan rhetoric. Here’s what Sen. Donnelly had to say:

We are not Republicans or Democrats; we are Hoosiers – we are Americans. And that’s what our focus should be on … is what are the common things that bring us together rather than those things that separate us. When we look for those elements that bring us together, we are so much stronger. I am hopeful that maybe we will see more of that in the future.”

Donnelly is scheduled to play first base for the Democrat side. That game is set to take place Thursday evening at the Nationals Ballpark in Washington.