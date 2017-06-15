Dust devil-like wind damages Avon baseball field equipment

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A typical summer afternoon nearly took a dark turn Wednesday in Hendricks County.

Video sent to 24-Hour News 8 shows what looks like a dust devil tearing through a baseball complex — with a couple hundred kids and parents running for cover.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Two batting cages were destroyed, totaling $10,000 in damage.

Cleanup of the tangle of batting cages took six hours at the Avon Junior Athletic Association Baseball Field. The park remains open; none of the fields sustained damage.

Case Bridge, 8, was ready to face a fastball in the batting cage when, headed right for him, what looks like a dust devil — a small, rapidly rotating wind made visible by dust or dirt. They’re most common on clear, dry, hot afternoons.

“When the rocks hit me I got a huge headache and I feel like I got the wind knocked out of me,” Bridge told 24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman. “My dad told me Case 1, tornado 0.”