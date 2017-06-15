Heart association, churches grow community gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Heart Association is working with a group of urban churches and community organizations to improve access to healthy foods.

All involved hope to reduce the risks for heart attack and stroke.

The program includes six sites with community gardens and eight sites that will offer free blood pressure screenings.

The community gardens are located in five Indianapolis ZIP codes that have been designated as food deserts — places where healthy food is not easily available.

“We believe it’s important that everybody has access to good health care and opportunities to understand how their health is and also access to healthy food choices that may be tough for some people to access otherwise,” said Dan Peddicord, a representative of the association.

The program also allows seniors to work side by side with area youth.