INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a fatal hit-and-run on the east side.

It happened near 38th Street and Franklin Road just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

IMPD confirmed the incident with the following tweet:

#IMPDNOW: Hit-and-Run accident is now a fatal 38th and Franklin Road. Call @cicrimestoppers https://t.co/V8gx0iNc50 if you know anything — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 16, 2017

