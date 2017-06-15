Indiana’s Most Wanted: Who killed Ryan Goss?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some called Ryan Goss an all American dad.

The married father of two enjoyed his family. He spent his days running his children to their daily activities and, when evening crept in, he headed to the Eagledale Little League, where he gave of his time as an umpire.

“He told me one time that the best job he had was being a stay-at-home dad,” said Mary Goss, Ryan’s mother.

On July 30, 2016, Ryan had just got home from picking his kids up at their grandmother’s house. He stood outside on the porch to chat with his wife. At the time, the family lived near the 5400 block of North High School Road, near Eagle Creek.

Ryan spotted a man walking down the street in 90 degree heat. The unknown man had on a hoodie, a skull cap and shades. As the man continued to walk down the street, he suddenly stopped and started firing shots at the Goss family home. One of the bullets struck Ryan. His bride of 20 years rushed to his side, but it would be too late; he would die from his injures.

Police soon arrived and blocked off the area, but officers could not locate the gunman. However, Ryan’s wife gave a description of the suspect. Detectives made a sketch, but almost a year later there have been no major leads or arrests.

“You don’t realize how strong you are until that is the only choice you have,” said Mary Goss.

Since the shooting, the Eagledale Little League has named one of its baseball fields after Ryan to honor his life.

“It shows us how many lives he touched, and what kind of heart he had,” said Goss.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is taking tips in the investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.