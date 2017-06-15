IU student hoping to raise nearly $40k for Riley after fundraising tweet goes viral

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University student’s fundraising effort is going viral on Twitter.

Claire smith is a committee member for the IU Dance Marathon, an annual fundraiser for Riley Hospital for Children.

Tuesday morning, Smith tweeted that she would donate 25 cents for every favorite and 50 cents for every retweet. What she didn’t expect was for that tweet to explode.

I'll donate .25 cents for every favorite & .50 cents for every retweet to my IUDM page for Riley Hospital for Children! READY GOOOO ❤️❤️❤️ — CℓAIRE (@sclaire_24) June 13, 2017

So far, she’s had 25,000 retweets and 95,000 likes, meaning she has to come up with nearly $40,000. She’s hoping some local celebrities can help, including former Colts player Pat McAfee. She tweeted him saying simply “Please help.”

So far, McAfee hasn’t responded. Every dance marathon committee member has a fundraising page online.

If you’d like to donate to Claire’s page, click here.