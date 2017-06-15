Man pleads guilty to sex with Zionsville teen, sentenced to 19 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Zionsville, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt issued the sentence to Sean A. Donnelly 22, Ephrata, Pennsylvania, after he pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Donnelly and a 14-year-old girl from Zionsville met in a chatroom on the internet in February 2015. They conversed regularly by texts and phone calls. The conversations became more intimate, and Donnelly asked the victim to send naked pictures of herself; she complied. He would reply favorably and ask for more.

On July 2, 2015, Donnelly drove from Pennsylvania to Zionsville and had sexual relations with the victim. He returned on July 9, 2015, for the purpose of having a sexual relationship and was discovered with the victim in a local park by the Zionsville Police Department and taken into custody.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said one of the top priorities of his office in the Southern District of Indiana “is to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”