Mosquitoes in Tippecanoe County test positive for West Nile virus

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A mosquito group in Tippecanoe County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department made the announcement Thursday morning.

The health department was notified on Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health that the virus had been detected in a group two weeks earlier.

The virus was found in Tippecanoe County last year as well. This is the first instance of it in Tippecanoe County in 2017.

Health officials are asking citizens to remove standing water from properties and used insect repellent with DEET.