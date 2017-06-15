Police say violent carjacking leaves man with facial injuries, loss of teeth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent carjacking on the northwest side of Indianapolis left a man with facial injuries, including loss of teeth, according to a police report.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of his job at Northwest Healthcare Center on West 34th Street.

At this time, police only have a vague description of the two male suspects, believed to be in their 20s.

24-Hour News 8 learned the victim is a 47-year-old man who works at the healthcare center.

Police responded to a call for a robbery in the parking lot. Officers got there and found the victim unconscious with facial injuries, from broken bones to loss of teeth. The victim was taken to the hospital right away.

“Yeah, I was very shocked,” said one woman, who lives across the street. “I haven’t heard of anything like that going on over here.”

Police said the two male suspects beat the victim before taking off with his silver Jeep Liberty. Police found the car abandoned Wednesday evening about three minutes away, near 35th Street and Suburban Drive.

“They were looking at the car to see what was inside and also look through the doors,” said one woman, who saw the police activity. “I think they were doing the fingerprints.”

The woman lives in the neighborhood and did not want to be identified on camera.

“I just wanted to know what was going on out there, what happened,” she said. “I think they just took the car later on.”

She said the car has been sitting there for about two days.

“We didn’t know what was going on, trying to see the TV to see you know what’s out there,” she said. “But there was nothing.”

Timothy Stone also lives in the neighborhood. He said the car was parked near his house.

“I didn’t know,” Stone said. “I thought it was somebody’s car in the neighborhood and I didn’t bother.”

He said the neighborhood is pretty quiet: “It’s a wonderful neighborhood.”

Stone said he’s never had any major problems: “No, no not really, just kids walking through; that’s it.”

Meanwhile, the managing partner for Northwest Healthcare Center told 24-Hour News 8 on the phone that he’s aware of what happened to their employee and will take the appropriate steps. He said right now their thoughts and prayers are with him and for a speedy recovery.