Police searching for suspect on west side after vehicle stolen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

The search is happening on the city’s west side near Rockville Road and Gasoline Alley.

Police said the suspect stole an idling car from a newspaper delivery man at a White Castle near Lynhurst Drive and Washington Street.

Police say the suspect led officers on a chase that lasted for about a mile heading east on Washington Street, then bailed out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

IMPD has an active perimeter in a neighborhood in the area as the search for the suspect continues. K-9 units are also on the scene.

No one has been injured as a result of this chase.