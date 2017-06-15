Randy Ollis: ‘I’m done with chemo’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Randy Ollis announced Thursday afternoon that he’s completed his last round of chemotherapy treatment.

In May of 2017, 24-Hour News 8’s Randy Ollis announced on Daybreak that he’d been diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and that his prognosis for recovery was fantastic.

Hundreds of 24-Hour News 8 viewers reached out to show their support, along with other members of the central Indiana community, and Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly. And of course, Randy’s long-time friend and colleague David Barras had a very special gift for Randy during his last treatment: a coveted, signed 8-by-10 of Dave!

Randy also says he learned something new in the process of his final treatment: “We ring the bell whenever you’re finished with chemo, and I am done with chemo.”