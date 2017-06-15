Sheriff: Bones belonged to body that had been dismembered

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey briefed the media Wednesday morning regarding efforts to determine the identity of a person whose bones were found in a state park in January of 2016.

Sheriff Grey revealed that experts have determined the body had been dismembered and the head had been cut off at the spinal column. Forensic experts came to the conclusion based on apparent saw marks that were visible. The skull has not been recovered and some other bones are missing as well. There is also evidence the lower portions of the person’s extremities were cut off.

The bones were found on January 3, 2016 by someone walking in the state park south of Celina near Coldwater Creek and U.S. Route 127. Investigators had previously determined the bones belonged to a man between 20 and 35 years of age who was between 5′ 7″ and 6′ 1″ tall. The bones had probably been there for three to four months.

Based on information from IsoForensics geolocations services out of Utah, it’s believed the person may have spent the last 10 years of his life in various portions of the United States. Because that area includes portions of Michigan where U.S. Route 127 passes through, Sheriff Grey’s office has reached out to see if any missing persons who might match the description have been reported there, but so far no new information has been learned.

Sheriff Grey urged anyone who thinks they might have information on the case can send an anonymous email through the department website at www.mercercountysheriff.org. They can also leave a message on a tip line at (567) 890-8477 or by calling detectives directly at (419) 586-1450.