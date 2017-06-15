Stacked Pickle shares its $5 burger for NUVO’s Indy Burger Week

What’s better than pickles? More pickles! As part of Indy Burger Week, Stacked Pickle is taking over our kitchen, making the BIG PICKLE BURGER and showing us even more items featured on their already delicious menu, including wings, wraps and peanut butter pie dessert!

Indy Burger Week

Now – Sunday, June 18th

The Big Pickle Burger will be cooked during the 1st segment and will include fresh burger patty, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and fried pickles. Beer battered fries on the side. The second segment we will feature some of our new wing sauces and dry rubs on our traditional bone-in wings and boneless wings. We will also feature one of our new wraps and our new peanut butter pie dessert.

NUVO – 43 Locations participating in Indy Burger Week and offering a $5 burger. A total of 68 different specialty burgers to try. Try them all before Sunday when Indy Burger Week 2017 ends! Keep an eye out for upcoming Summer food week, Indy Taco Week (July 17-23), Indy Pizza Week (August 14-20) and Indy Tenderloin Week (September 11-17).

Stacked Pickle:

Website – http://stackedpickle.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/stackedpicklesouthport/

For Indy Burger Week:

Website – http://indyburgerweek.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/IndyFoodWeeks

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nuvoindy/

Facebook event – http://bit.ly/2pDHkLC

#IndyBurgerWeek hashtag