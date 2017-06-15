Suspect arrested in connection with hospital bomb threat on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after making a bomb threat at a local hospital.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the call just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Hospital security for Community North said a man with a backpack walked into a building on campus and said he had an explosive device.

IMPD’s bomb squad was called in, and the building was evacuated.

No bomb was found, and the man was taken into custody. Authorities investigated thoroughly, as they say it’s a chance they’re not willing to take.

“Especially in today’s climate. It’s never a good to say it, but with everything that’s going on throughout the United States, it definitely sends up red flags, said IMPD Captain Michael Elder.

The suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct. Police have not released his identity.