Vice President Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be back home again in Indiana this week, holding a fundraiser for a political action committee he oversees.

An invitation for the reception obtained by The Associated Press indicates the event will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

The Republican former governor of Indiana has long been a prolific fundraiser. He registered his Great America Committee in May and could use the money he raises to parcel out funds to candidates supportive of White House policies.

The invitation indicates the cost of attending ranges between $5,000 and $1,000 per person. A $5,000 donation includes a “leadership committee roundtable.” A $2,500 donation includes access to a host reception. And a $1,000 gains access to the event’s main reception.