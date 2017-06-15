WISH-TV employees give back in Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the next several days, WISH-TV employees will spend time giving back to the communities we serve.

Each year WISH’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, marks the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring by providing employees across the company paid time off to volunteer at local organizations.

On Thursday afternoon, several members of the WISH-TV team spent some time at The Julian Center, 2011 N. Meridian St. The agency supports victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other life crises.

On Friday, members of the WISH-TV team will be at the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Part of the @WISH_TV team volunteering today for #Nexstarcares Day! Grateful to be able to help our community! pic.twitter.com/bMWYDrZZ7c — Brooke Martin (@BrookeMartinTV) June 15, 2017