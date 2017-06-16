80-year-old man drowns in private lake in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a man who drowned in a private lake Thursday in southwestern Bartholomew County.

Lloyd Grimm, 80, was reported missing to the sheriff’s office around 8 p.m. Thursday, said a statement from the coroner’s office. A search commenced and and eventually located the man in the water near the lake’s dam.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said it appeared that Grimm was clearing debris from the overflow pipe at the lake’s dam when the drowning occurred.