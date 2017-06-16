Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal

FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2013, file photo, produce is placed on a Whole Foods paper bag in Andover, Mass. Grocery chain Whole Foods is cutting about 1,500 jobs, or 1.6 percent of its workforce, over the next eight weeks as it looks to lower prices and keep up with competition, the company announced Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc.

The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.

