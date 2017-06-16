Cincinnati USA’s Sporty Side

In Cincinnati USA, explore where east meets west, north meets south, old meets new and reinvention reigns. With Cincinnati’s blend of Southern charm and urban energy, there are plenty of ways to connect with a vibrant mix of truly original experiences and cultural attractions while creating new memories with your family and friends.

Linda Antus, President & CEO of CincinnatiUSA.com, highlights popular sporting events to keep on your radar over the next few months.

Whatever your sport of choice – baseball, soccer, auto racing, tennis – you’ll find a team or athlete to cheer for!

Cincinnati Reds, Now-September

America’s first professional baseball team plays at Great American Ball Park.

Visit the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum before or after a game and journey through Reds history with rare memorabilia.

Smale Riverfront Park’s interactive playground, carousel and water features are a great place to play with the kids before the game.

The Great American Ball Park experience includes:

– Local craft beer

– Favorite local foods

– Views of the Ohio River

– Kids Fan Zone

– Fireworks on Fridays after the game

– Fan giveaways

– Family Sundays

FC Cincinnati, Now-September

Now in its second season, Cincinnati’s professional soccer team brings record-breaking crowds to Nippert Stadium at the University of Cincinnati.

Great game-day experience for the whole family includes a Kids Zone with soccer activities and face painters.

Craft beer available at the stadium, and nearby restaurants are perfect for pre- and post-match dining and celebrations.

NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway, July 6-8

Three NASCAR races in three days on the toughest track with one of the most difficult turns in motorsports.

The Speedway is just 40 minutes south of downtown Cincinnati on more than 1,000 acres of rolling Bluegrass landscape.

Fan-friendly experiences include:

– Fan Zone

– Souvenir shop

– Pre-race concert

– Camping grounds

Western & Southern Open, August 12-20

The world’s biggest men’s and women’s tennis stars make their way to the Lindner

Family Tennis Center each August to battle for more than $7 million in prize money.

Past winners include Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Off-court entertainment includes:

– Food from locally-owned restaurants

– Bars serving Champagne, margaritas, craft beer and wine.

– Live music

– Shopping

Family Zone with kid-friendly activities

