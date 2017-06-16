Columbus issues water boil order after E. coli found

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — The city has issued a boil order through Sunday for all customers on Columbus city water after tests detected E. coli in the distribution system and a city well.

City Utilities Director Keith Reeves said all water used for drinking, making ice, preparing food or washing dishes needs to be boiled for 1 minute and then cooled before being used.

The city utilities detected the E. coli in the city pipes Wednesday during routine sampling, Reeves said. Although a later test did not show any contamination in the pipes, tests on Thursday found E. coli in a well in the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds area. The well has been taken offline, Reeves said.

All supply wells must be retested and the boil order will be in effect until that is completed, a process that will take 24 hours, he said. Until then, the boil order is in effect.