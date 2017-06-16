Escaped Georgia inmates captured after crash, foot chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a crash on Interstate 24 and a foot pursuit in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after authorities spotted a vehicle reported stolen after a home invasion in Shelbyville around 6 p.m.

The men gave chase for about 10 miles and traveled at speeds around 100 mph on Interstate 24, Det. Sgt. Dan Goodwin said.

According to Goodwin, the pair opened fired on two police vehicles and fled on foot after crashing near mile marker 91.

The men were ultimately taken into custody at a home on Pruitt Road after a foot pursuit. The homeowner and a neighbor held the two suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived to the home where authorities said the escapees were trying to steal another vehicle.

Goodwin said the men surrendered after they were approached.

“Two extremely dangerous people, well-armed and traveling at high speeds throughout our community was a grave concern and we acted accordingly and they were soon captured by us and other agencies,” Goodwin said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the men’s arrest and as many as three dozen officers responded to the scene.

“We always work together, particularly at times like this,” Goodwin said.

The men will be booked into the Rutherford County jail in Murfreesboro. They were not hurt in the pursuit with police and will be extradited back to Georgia in the near future.

“The burden of danger is off and that is the greatest relief we have,” Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley said.

“We are relieved to know that these two dangerous individuals have been taken off the streets, and the public is out of harm’s way,” GDC Commissioner Greg Dozier added. “They will be brought to justice swiftly for their heinous crime against our officers.”

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing two Georgia prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen truck earlier this week, prompting a massive manhunt.

“There’s a lot of hurt people in Georgia that will feel the pain for years to come. Maybe we can give them a little closure,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said.

Prior to their arrest Thursday, authorities said the truck stolen in Georgia was found abandoned in Moore County, Tennessee.

In Moore County, the men are said to have stolen another vehicle before police say they forced their way into an elderly couple’s home at gunpoint on Kingree Road in Bedford County.

News 2 has learned the suspects tied up a man inside the home and spent about three hours there, even eating before stealing the couple’s car and leaving.

The sheriff said the couple was terrified and lucky to be alive.

Rowe’s sister, Lillie Jackson, spoke after the arrests and said she’s glad the manhunt has ended.

“It’s not a good feeling at all because my heart bleeds for the people that their lives have been taken. My heart also bleeds for my brother for having to be in that state of mind,” she said.

Traffic remains backed up for several miles on Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro as investigators remain on the scene. The roadway is expected to fully reopen to motorists by 11 p.m.

A cash reward was being offered for information leading to the men’s arrest.