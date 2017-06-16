Funeral services scheduled for James Hardy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A week after police found the body of James Hardy in the Maumee River, his family and friends will honor his life and lay him to rest.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at the New Covenant Worship Center on East Paulding Road. The viewing begins at 10 a.m. and the funeral is at noon. The public is welcome to attend.

Hardy was a former football and basketball standout at Elmhurst High School and runner-up for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball. He ended his career as one of the most prolific scorers in Fort Wayne high school basketball history with only Deshaun Thomas and Bryson Scott having tallied more points.

Hardy graduated in 2004 and then went on to play football and basketball at Indiana University. During his time at IU he quit basketball to focus his efforts on football. He holds IU receiving records for career receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Hardy was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2008 after entering the draft following his junior year. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens before being released in 2011.