Get an Indiana history lesson while enjoying craft beer during the Historic Bar Crawl

The fifth annual Historic Bar Crawl, themed “Naptown Get Down” is created by Indiana Humanities and features Indiana Historical Society actors reimagining scenes from Indy’s past.

Anna Barnett, Actor for Indiana Historical Society’s Museum Theater Department, & Leah Nahimias, Director of Programs and Community Engagement for Indiana Humanities, preview next week’s popular historical event through downtown Indy.

Attendees will visit four different locations in groups, eat thematically appropriate snacks, drink signature cocktails, and sip beers provided by Sun King Brewing Company.

The 1970s were an era of renewal and change in Indy, as the city and its people worked to transform from “India-no-place” to the dynamic urban center of today. Attendees will learn about some of those lesser known stories—including the Save the Pacers telethon (photo attached) and a meeting of the local NOW chapter where the ladies receive a scathing letter from the national organization for being too radical. (Anna will be in character as one of the ladies from the NOW chapter.)

Join Indiana Humanities to journey through Indy’s grooviest decade on June 20 and 21, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $60.

Indiana Humanities is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to promoting the public humanities, connecting people, opening minds and enriching lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk.

