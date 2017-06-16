Group files lawsuit to keep Indiana State Fair train moving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fight over the Indiana State Fair train is moving to federal court.

The Indiana Transportation Museum filed a federal lawsuit Friday in an effort to allow the museum to continue running the Indiana State Fair train and the Polar Bear Express. Representatives from the museum say they didn’t want to file such a lawsuit but believes they are not being treated fairly by the cities of Noblesville and Fishers, as well as the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority, all of which are named in the lawsuit.

“We’re here to ensure that the historic, cultural and educational legacy of what the train provides continues to be around. We are here to ensure as an operation we continue to be a positive economic impact on the communities we serve,” said John McNichols, the chair of the volunteer board at Indiana Transportation Museum.

Representatives from the group say they believe their proposal to keep the trains and tracks is not being given fair consideration. A proposal to turn the tracks into a trail is currently favored by the cities of Noblesville and Fishers, as well as the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority.