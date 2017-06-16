Kroger sets up job fairs for 11 grocery store acquisitions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kroger will have job fairs next week for the 11 stores its subsidiary acquired from Marsh Supermarkets.

Topvalco Inc. expects to take over the stores in mid-July as part of deal made during Marsh’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Next week, Kroger will have job fairs at these locations:

Carmel

Drury Plaza Hotel-Carmel, 9625 N. Meridian St., Carmel: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indianapolis

Hilton Garden Inn-South Side, 5255 Noggle Way: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday.

Kroger, 8130 E. Southport Road (set to open this summer): 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Muncie

Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Blvd., Muncie: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Courtyard by Marriott at Horizon Convention Center, 601 S. High St., Muncie: 10 a.m-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Bloomington

Holiday Inn Express, 117 S. Franklin Road: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Applicants are also welcome at Kroger’s Pay Less stores in Anderson.