LAFAEYTTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police have issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old.

Police are searching for Collin Osborne is 4-feet-2, weighs 60 pounds and was last seen wearing orange shirt and orange shorts.

The boy will have a violin case with him. He was supposed to be dropped off at Miller School around 10 a.m. Friday, but never made it home, police said.

If you have information about the boy, contact Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

