New program at Indy airport offered for veterans and military members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new program being offered for veterans and military members is coming to the Indianapolis International Airport.

The Allegiant Honors program will allow for up to three pieces of checked baggage, a carry-on, a pet in the cabin, free boarding pass printing and free seat assignments upon availability – all at no cost.

The free program is being provided through Allegiant Airlines.

“All of us at Allegiant take great pride in supporting the brave men and women who serve our country every day,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. “The Allegiant Honors program extends our thanks by making it a little easier for active members of the military, veterans and their families to travel. We are honored to have them fly with us.”

The program is now available for active military and their dependents, veterans and National Guard and reserve members.