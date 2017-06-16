Police: Delphi homicides far from cold case; 18K tips received

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — State police say more tips come in every day in the Delphi double-homicide case.

Four months have passed since Liberty German and Abigail Williams were found dead in Delphi, but police are not giving up in their search for a killer.

“This is nowhere near a cold case,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said. “We still have people working. We still have information coming in.”

Even with many questions left unanswered, Libby and Abby’s case is not losing attention in the Delphi community. Four months after the teens’ deaths, the community is still hoping for justice.

“The best thing would be for the case to be solved, and it probably will in due time,” neighbor Jim Lilley said. “We just have to be patient and let the authorities do their job”

Riley also reported they have received around 18,000 total tips, and they get about four to five new ones each day. Officers continue to work full time to sort through information.

Riley also said the information police have already released is likely all the information the public will receive. Riley said police don’t want to compromise any future trial.

“We want to keep the copycat people out,” Riley said. “We don’t want them coming in saying, ‘Well, I did it because I saw the video and this is how it was done.’ That is not going to be available to them. That information that is still on the video is in police information, and police are the only ones that are going to know about it.”

Information can be reported anonymously on the FBI Tip Line at 844-459-5786.