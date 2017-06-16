Rewards offered for riding bikes to businesses

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Choose to get around on a bicycle this season and you might save money in more ways than one.

Almost two dozen restaurants, shops and attractions have chosen to participate in Visit Hamilton County’s “Pedal Perks” program through October.

The businesses taking part will offer discounts on food or services to customers who prove they arrived at the location via bicycle. Organizers suggest riders can show staff members their bike helmet, point outside to their bicycle or take a picture of themselves with the store sign in the background.

Shelly Post, the director of operations for The Pint Room located on West Main Street in the Carmel Arts District said Pedal Perks is another way the business can celebrate active customers who travel the area’s popular multi-use trail.

“I always wonder where all the cars are but people are here because they’re walking on the Monon. I think it’s a really good, positive thing to be close to the Monon,” Post said.

People who do not own bicycles are invited to use the Zagster bike share program. Stations are currently available in Carmel and Westfield. Visit Hamilton County posted on its website that the program would soon expand to Fishers.