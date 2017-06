INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Talbot Street Art Fair is set for this weekend.

The event will take place in the Herron-Morton neighborhood between 16th and 20th streets on Delaware Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The event is free and family-friendly. The event has been going on for six decades.

Sue Christensen is an artist and exhibitor, planner and cheerleader for the event. She joined WISH-TV’s Daybreak Friday morning to talk about the event.

