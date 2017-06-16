The Film Yap reviews Cars 3 and more

Plenty of new films race into theaters this weekend, so The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd breaks down what you should be seeing:

Cars 3

Lightning McQueen gets old and busted, in an iteration of the animated franchise that’s fun for kids but also contemplates our fears about getting older and having life pass you by.”

Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane practically glows in this romantic romp about an older woman going on an unexpected adventure in France. Written and directed by Eleanor Coppola – her feature film debut at age 81.”

47 Meters Down

Mandy Moore, absent from the big screen for a while, stars in this thriller about two sisters trapped in a shark cage underwater as toothsome beasties lurk and their oxygen slowly runs out.”

Rough Night

– Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz and Jillian Bell star in this “Hangover”-ish romp, where a bachelorette party turns into a mission to hide a male stripper’s dead body.”

All Eyez on Me

This biopic of Tupac Shakur looks at the troubled life and death of the rapper/poet/activist. Starring Demetrius Shipp Jr.”

The Book of Henry

Jacob Tremblay of “Room” fame plays a boy with a plan to rescue the young girl next door from her abusive stepfather. Starring Naomi Watts as a mom who leans on her kid more than she should.”

Dean

Demetri Martin wrote, directed and stars in this black comedy dealing with a family death while wooing a woman and fighting with his father (Kevin Kline) over selling the family home.”

Night School

This powerful documentary from Andrew Cohn follows three Indianapolis adults attempting to complete their high school diplomas despite odds stacked against them. Special engagement at Indiana State Museum IMAX that ends Saturday.”

