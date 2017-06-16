Tire-recycling effort Saturday aims to control mosquitoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In an effort to control the mosquito population, Marion County’s health department will host a tire-recycling effort Saturday.

Several Meineke Car Care Centers, the Southeast Community Organization and the health department will serve a drop-off locations for old tires that, if left out in the weather, could provide a place for mosquitoes to lay eggs.

“Everyone plays a part in making their neighborhood a healthier place,” said Matt Sinsko, coordinator of the Marion County Public Health Department’s mosquito control program in a news release. “Not only does this reduce clutter, but getting rid of old tires also helps to control the mosquito population and the possible spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

Drop-off locations, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., include these two sites

Marion County Public Health Department Mosquito Control, 4001 E. 21st St.

Southeast Community Organization, 1925 Fletcher Ave.

Meineke Care Care Centers in Indianapolis taking used tires include these:

North: 4101 N. Keystone Ave., 5323 W. 38th St. and 6401 E. 82nd St.

East: 8410 E. Washington St. and 7352 Pendleton Pike

West: 7290 W. Washington St.

South: 3150 S. Madison Ave. and 4905 S. Emerson Ave.

For more information about Tire Recycle Day, please call the mosquito control program at 317-221-7440.