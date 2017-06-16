Witnesses help police catch suspect in gunfire exchange

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old faces gun and criminal recklessness charges after witnesses helped police apprehend him.

Police heard gunshots about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of East 10th Street and Tacoma Avenue on the east side. About the same time, a robbery in progress was reported at an apartment in the 2500 block of East 10th, and officers there talked with the victim, who said he had exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect. No one was hurt in the exchange, but the victim noticed the suspect carried a gun stolen from him in a June 13 burglary, police said.

After getting a good suspect description, officers saw a male fitting the suspect’s description and detained him in the 1000 block of North Tacoma. Witnesses told officers that before they arrived the suspect was seen bending down near a stormwater drain.

Darren Williams faces preliminary charges of pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Williams was transported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Arrestee Processing Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigative findings to determine a charging decision.