2 dead, one injured following Wayne Co. shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Wayne County Friday evening.

It happened just before midnight in the 100 block of Richmond Avenue when officers found Bishop Oliver and Shawn Sams shot to death on the front porch of a home.

Chis Crawley was also found suffering from a non-life threatening injury from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigations determined that a verbal altercation took place and later escalated to shots bring fired.

The investigation remains ongoing.