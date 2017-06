INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s east side.

It happened Saturday night around 10:20 p.m. at the Kingston Square Apartments in the 7100 block of Twin Oaks Drive — that’s just off 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the stomach.

