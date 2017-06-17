Authorities search for body reported in White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews are investigating following a report of a body in the White River.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, crews from Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a body in White River, near West Washington Street and North White River Parkway West Drive.

According to police, a citizen took a photo of what they believed to be a male body in the river and reported it to authorities, leading to a recovery investigation by IFD crews, including a dive team.

Police say it’s still unclear how or where the person would have gotten into the water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.