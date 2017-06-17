Chef Wendell: Summer pasta

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you a Locavore: a person whose diet consists only or principally of locally grown or produced food? Local produce is one of the best way to create health while supporting your community. Fresh food contains 100% of its nutritional energy. Old food, picked before maturity and shipped across the country, not so much. Many diseases are caused by vitamin deficiency.

1st Segment-What is a locavore and why should we become one? Health benefits of fresh verses old produce. Introduce pasta dish and ingredients.

2nd Segment: Prepare pasta dish

Vitamin deficiency anemia occurs when your body doesn’t have enough needed to produce adequate numbers of healthy red blood cells.

The disease of pirates: the grey-death. Scurvy is caused by a lack of vitamin C.

Smoking can lead to vitamin C deficiency because it decreases the absorption of this vitamin.

Alcohol interferes with the absorption of folate and vitamin C, as well as other vitamins.

Chronic illnesses, such as cancer or chronic kidney disease, negatively affect the absorption of vitamin C.

Vegetarians who don’t eat dairy products and vegans, who don’t eat any foods from animals, may fall into this category.

Consistently overcooking your food also can cause vitamin deficiency.

Antacids and some drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes may interfere with B-12 absorption.

Pregnant women with folate deficiency may be more likely to experience complications, such as premature birth.

Folate is found mainly in fruits and leafy green vegetables.

Pasta with zucchini and raw tomatoes, garlic grated Parmesan and summer herbs:

1 pound farmer’s market tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped

1 cup chopped basil leaves

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 small red chili, seeded and minced

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil

12 ounces whole grain or bean flour linguine

3 small zucchini, thinly sliced or diced

1/4 fresh grated Parmesan

In a large salad or pasta bowl, toss the tomatoes with the basil, parsley, garlic, salt, chili, and oil.

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the linguine until al dente; drain well.

Add the warm linguine to the bowl along with the zucchini and toss.

Add the 1/4 cup of grated cheese, toss again and serve in bowls.

Remember to:

